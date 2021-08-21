Speaker of the House calls for Special Session, proposes hiding vaccination information from employers, schools, etc.

Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch has announced his support of a special session for COVID legislation, and is proposing his own measure to place before the legislature, one which would apparently hide COVID vaccination status from employers.

Rep. Gosch’s bill seeks to make one’s vaccine status “confidential” under any and all circumstances, except for in rare circumstances as determined by the South Dakota Department of Health. State legislators seeking to force a special session on the issue of vaccine mandate bans face an uphill battle. To get a special session, 2/3rds of state legislators in each chamber would have to agree to it, or Governor Kristi Noem could call one herself. The State Senate likely would not have the votes to bring legislators back for a special session, and Governor Noem has already signaled her opposition to a more extensive COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban.

So, as I’m reading this, I have to think that we’re hearing a lot of political posturing that has little basis in the real world.

Nevermind the fact that a special session won’t be happening, as they’ll probably find it challenging to get 2/3 of the House to agree, much less the Senate.