Speaker of the House Mark Mickelson to skip third proposed ballot measure

Posted on by 1 Comment ↓

Mark Mickelson announced this week that he is no longer going to pursue a third ballot measure this election, choosing to drop pursuit of a disclosure measure for groups:

South Dakota’s House speaker says he doesn’t plan to pursue an initiative that would have forced nonprofit advocacy groups to reveal top donors if they make big contributions to ballot question campaigns.

Republican Mark Mickelson said this week that he plans to pull the proposal.

Read it all here.

One Reply to “Speaker of the House Mark Mickelson to skip third proposed ballot measure”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.