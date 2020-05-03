Speaking of postcards, anti-vaxxers, and House Bill 1235

So, as I note House Bill 1235 in the post below this one, and postcards in a post below that, it might be worth pointing out what started popping up in mailboxes in District 21 late last week:

“Say No to Anti-Vaxxers,” “fight the science deniers,” “stop the spread of fake health information,” and “Lee Qualm was the prime sponsor of House Bill 1235 – Vote NO for Lee Qualm on June 2 because our health depends on it.”

Not sure you need to say much more.