Speaking of postcards, anti-vaxxers, and House Bill 1235

So, as I note House Bill 1235 in the post below this one, and postcards in a post below that, it might be worth pointing out what started popping up in mailboxes in District 21 late last week:
“Say No to Anti-Vaxxers,” “fight the science deniers,” “stop the spread of fake health information,” and “Lee Qualm was the prime sponsor of House Bill 1235 – Vote NO for Lee Qualm on June 2 because our health depends on it.”
Not sure you need to say much more.
Qualm is likely going to lose. That is the shock if 2020 in the legislature.
Take on Langer and you’ll probably lose. She has that much power.
Brunner and Hammock were for this also.