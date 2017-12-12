Speaking of Senator Thune… REALTORs asking Thune to keep home ownership based deductions

The National Association of Realtors has a giant ad atop the Rapid City Journal this morning asking Senator John Thune to keep mortgage interest and other homeownership related tax deductions as part of any tax reform package:
Can’t really disagree with them, as home construction is an economic engine for our country, which we really don’t want to throw a monkey wrench into. When we pass laws making it easier for people to afford homes, it benefits all of society.
Don’t forget the SaLT bullet point. Talk about missing your audience !
From what I understand, the bill now allows you to deduct the interest on the first $500,000 of your mortgage, ($1mil in Senate version) and the first $10,000 of property tax.
Honestly, how many people in South Dakota pay more than that now? And if they do, don’t you think they can likely afford it?
Maybe my stats are inaccurate. I would be interested to know if they are.