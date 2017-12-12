Speaking of Senator Thune… REALTORs asking Thune to keep home ownership based deductions

The National Association of Realtors has a giant ad atop the Rapid City Journal this morning asking Senator John Thune to keep mortgage interest and other homeownership related tax deductions as part of any tax reform package:

Can’t really disagree with them, as home construction is an economic engine for our country, which we really don’t want to throw a monkey wrench into. When we pass laws making it easier for people to afford homes, it benefits all of society.

