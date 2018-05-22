American Liberty Network group funneling money into SD races through another PAC

Speaking of the American Liberty Network, which is operating out of a UPS store mailbox, apparently they’re also using another state political action committee besides Chip Campbell’s to try to influence elections:
The group has filed papers in the state:
Sd Liberty network PAC by Pat Powers on Scribd
…where it appears they’re also putting money into the Russell AG Campaign.
Given the fluorescent postcard MO, I would not find myself shocked if they were affiliated with the SD Gun Owners group.
But they are not orange! I am confused and uncertain.
signed by Luke O’Dell
–Former Senior VP at National Association of Gun Rights
Loveland Colorado postage mark also—-gun owners–lautenslager