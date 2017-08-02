Spearfish company owner departs on 4300 mile journey to promote camping and outdoors

Some of you may know that one of my many jobs includes working for an insurance company that’s literally the largest provider of insurance for campgrounds and RV parks in the nation. This South Dakota related story popped up in the last day or so involving a company that we’re affiliated with, and I thought I’d share.

The owner of Camp Native, a Spearfish based company, started off yesterday on a bike ride across America, promoting camping to people in the inner city, and bringing high tech to rural America.

Camp Native, a site dedicated to finding and reserving accommodations for outdoor adventures, announced that its Founder David Woodbury departed today for a 4,354-mile bike ride through nine Western states and 82 towns. Woodbury will visit dozens of Camp Native campsites each week to promote the benefits of camping. He and non-profit partner Big City Mountaineers will also raise $5,000 to give the gift of camping to 100 under-resourced youth.

Read about it here. And watch some video of their kickoff below.

Follow his journey at RideWithWoody.com

