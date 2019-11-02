Spearfish High School Football coach citing “special needs” kid in 103-0 blowout football loss?

Maybe I shouldn’t be, but I’m disturbed by this comment by the losing Spearfish HS football coach about the 103-0 blowout this week in his comments to the media:
“They faked (an extra point) at 54-0 and they threw a pass in the fourth quarter over a special needs kid,” McCarty said. “There was no backing off until late in the third.”
And…
As noted by Pierre Coach, “As for the fourth-quarter pass, Steele was adamant that no one on his sideline was aware Spearfish had a special needs player out on defense. “We had no way to know any of that,” he explained. “I didn’t even know that he was on the team or where he was playing or what number he is or anything.”
Why is the coach even bringing it up as a factor? Insert any minority description for ‘special needs’ in that sentence, and the coach would probably be run out of town on a rail.￼
I don’t believe that kids with disabilities are required to have special uniforms that identify them as such, despite the Spearfish coach’s comments.
It was a team loss. I can’t imagine that singling out a player as “a special needs kid” as a factor in that loss is remotely proper.
You’re correct, totally wrong and has been since long before the snowflake era, especially from an educator.
It doesn’t seem to me that the coach was laying any blame for the loss on the special needs player. He was using that incident, whether Pierre knew or not, along with the faked extra point kick to show that Pierre was running up the score. My question is . . . Did Pierre play their starters for the whole 1st half, 54-0, and much into the second half. This would have been a perfect opportunity to let the 2nd and 3rd stringers get a lot of playing. 103 to 0 is running up the score. Pierre has a good team, but there is no reason for this. In my opinion the coach should be reprimanded.
It shouldn’t have been brought up, period.
And they had 3rd stringers in by the second half, as I’ve read.
The fake extra point was a bad snap. The kids did what they were taught.
Starters were out in the second. SDHSAA is to blame for this. 0-9 shouldn’t haven’t even made the playoffs.
Multiple comments:
1). Starters played the first quarter, second string was worked in during the second quarter, second and third played the second half. Pierre is just this good beyond their first string and Spearfish is just this bad.
2). Whether there should be a mercy rule in a playoff game is a question (the other is whether there are too many teams in the bracket challenge faux State Championship and really just a Conference Championship where everyone makes the playoffs making the “regular season” just a pre-season), who would ever expect the second and third strings to waste their opportunity to play and not give their all? Anyone who has played football knows that letting up is when you expose yourself to injury.
3). Pierre deserves this ridicule. They are the one’s who led the splitting of the AA classes so they could beat up on Spearfish instead of testing their mettle against the bigger schools.
4). Unfortunately, because of the adults desire to be bullies (see #3), these kids will never know if they are really as good as appear to be by playing more than the patsy’s they have been beating up this year.
5). I have no idea why Class AAA tolerate this charade and don’t just leave the SD High School Athletic Association. Sioux Falls doesn’t need the SDHSAA for anything. Sioux Falls schools (plus Brandon & Harrisburg if they want) could re-affiliate with Sioux City schools and have a competitive conference in every sport. Winning that Super Conference would be much more meaningful than the current AAA State Championship. Unlike Pierre et. al., we don’t want a participation trophy. We want trophies that are hard to get. Plus, we could attend home and road games.