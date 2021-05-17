Spearfish resident changes party to Republican. Notifies press he’s running against Thune 2 weeks later. Still a fringe candidate.

Mark Mowry, the Q-Anon candidate of choice has finally gotten around to changing his political party to Republican, and has announced his candidacy against US Senator John Thune in the media:

Mark Mowry has announced his intent to run for U.S. Senate, the office currently held by Minority Whip John Thune, in the June 2022 Republican primary.

“Our conservative leaders have talked loudly and forcefully, but then they enter the battle with tin swords and soon come retreating back to their constituencies with a feeble ‘I tried.’ South Dakotans love their freedom and independence, and they expect and deserve more from their leaders,” Mowry said in a press release.

In checking today, it appears that he finally got around to becoming a Republican, despite not being one as recently as the end of April. (Believe me, I checked).

But, being a Republican for 2-weeks does not solve some of his other problems, as I noted regarding his recent facebook chat he gave to the “Primary John Thune Group in 2022” group:

I really don’t think that South Dakota Republicans are interested in nominating a candidate who believes that mass shootings “sure could be” orchestrated to get people to accept gun control.

