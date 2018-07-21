Special Minnehaha GOP preview of Dinesh D’Sousa’s new film: Death of a Nation!

From my mailbox:

Get tickets for a limited seating pre-Release showing of Dinesh D’Sousa’s new film: Death of a Nation!

The film is a thought-provoking defense of conservatism and the Republican Party against the Left’s accusations of fascism and racism, particularly exploring the history of fascism and socialism and how that has affected American politics.

What is the true definition of fascism and what political figures or groups are actually falling prey to it? Death of a Nation seeks to make Americans informed citizens so that they can carry the nation from the brink of chaos to the heights of freedom.

Be one of the first to see this film before it’s nationwide release on August 3.

Paid for by the Minnehaha County Republican Party

