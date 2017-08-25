Stace Nelson asked…. And LRC Answered. The Game of GOAC continues, and hilarity ensues.

In his pursuit for attention and headlines, Stace Nelson sent an e-mail to a number of people yesterday in an attempt to remove State Senator Deb Peters from the Chairmanship of GOAC in what seems like a bizarre parody of Game of Thrones.

(Copies of the e-mails are flying around among legislators, so someone was nice enough to share.)

If you recall, Deb Peters and Jean Hunhoff representing GOAC dared to ask Stace to produce the evidence he claimed he had, and gosh darn it, he didn’t like it.

So, Nelson fired back, requesting an impartial attorney, staffers, subpoenas, etc. (I’m surprised he didn’t demand a shrubbery):

As you’ll note, Nelson demanded of Senate President Pro Tempore Brock Greenfield that Peters be removed… for her audacity of asking for him to produce the evidence he claimed he had.

What Nelson probably didn’t expect was a reply from the Legislative Research Council that has got to be one of the funniest things I’ve read all week:

Sen. Nelson… …I am in possession of the letter from the GOAC Chair and Vice Chair to you, requesting that you provide three things for GOAC at their next meeting – the sources of information you have regarding the investigation of the GEAR-UP program, any evidence of criminal activity, and any legislation in response to what GOAC has found related to GEAR-UP this interim. and… The first two items requested by the GOAC Chair and Vice Chair, however, only ask you to provide any information which you already have. LRC staff cannot help you with this, as we do not know what you know. Only you know what you know. I just don’t see how LRC or anyone else can help you answer these two questions. There is no need for investigation, since the question only asks for what you already know.

“Only you know what you know…..There is no need for investigation, since the question only asks for what you already know.” Hilarious. And especially biting coming in the form of a nice e-mail from the Legislative Research Council.

Although, it may be making an improper assumption.

Senator Nelson may very much need help explaining what he already knows.

Especially if Frank Kloucek hasn’t helped him with that part yet.

