Stace Nelson continues complaints to the press about having to choose between the GOP’s Caucus and his own.

Good gosh. You’d think Stace Nelson wanted to be a Republican or something, with all the complaining he’s doing about the Republican caucuses pointing out there’s one caucus for Republicans and if they want to compete against it, they’re going to have to make a choice.

KELO Radio is writing about Nelson’s continuing complaints this evening, as Republican House Majority Leader Lee Qualm explains the situation for those who don’t want to be Republican Caucus members, and prefer to create their own minority caucus:

“In the Republican National Committee rules as well as the South Dakota party platform, it states explicitly that we believe in open government, that we believe that people are supposed to be involved in the process,” said Nelson, who is from Fulton. House Majority Leader Lee Qualm says the letter just lays out guidelines of normal expectations of all caucus members. He was also concerned about the formation of the Conservative Republican Caucus by Nelson and other conservative Republican legislators. They “were forming their own caucus and a related PAC (political action committee) to support only their caucus members (who) would be invited to join based on a score of 60 or higher on the cherry-picked scorecard done by Citizens for Liberty out of Rapid City,” said Qualm, from Platte. and… “If a candidate did not want to participate in the majority Republican Caucus it was their decision and they chose to not sign the memorandum and return it,” Qualm said. “It would be unusual for either the House or Senate Republican PACs (associated with the caucuses) to support financially someone who is a member of an organized minority caucus and does not want to be a member of the Republican majority caucus.”

Read the entire story here.

I’m not sure how the caucus saying “go ahead” impedes government or closes the process. It’s a pretty simple concept. Either Senator Nelson wants to be a member of the Senate Republican Caucus, or he does not. He’s free to do whatever he chooses.

What Stace seems to be ignoring in the midst of his bawling to the media is that he’s already formed his own exclusive caucus that limits it’s membership to people that do well on his list of bills for his cherry-picked scorecard. He’s spoken of how they’re banding together to appeal for money, and he’s spoke of it’s exclusivity. If he thinks he can accomplish a greater purpose by creating an exclusive group that pushes out people he doesn’t agree with, he can certainly do so, and the caucus has stressed that he’s very welcome to form his own minority group.

In fact he openly has. If you look at the filing the group made for their PAC, they expressly note that they consider themselves a minority caucus:

They declare that they consider themselves a group of “minority conservative Republican legislators” as they seek to go off on their own.

But, kind of like a teenager who declares they’re an adult and they can do what they want, the complaints seem to grow louder as Nelson starts realizing the actual Republican caucus isn’t going to support those who aren’t members of the actual Republican Caucus.

Apparently actions do have consequences.

