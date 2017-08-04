Stace Nelson on Belfrage this AM, his claims against Rep. Schoenfish starting to fall apart.

State Senator Stace Nelson, who is apparently spending his summer trying to get as much media attention as he can, appeared on the Greg Belfrage show this morning talking about one of his favorite subjects: Himself.

That is, he was given 20 minutes to talk about how everyone else is corrupt, “people” are trying to cover things up, everyone in Pierre is in on it, and ramble on how they’re all stonewalling his efforts.

As he was claiming “a coverup is afoot” he did mention something that caught my attention from the e-mails I was furnished earlier this week. As he was talking about himself, he spoke how earlier this year, he “put out a list of ten questions that people in my district had of Representative Kyle Schoenfish,” who Stace claims is one of the auditors that worked on Mid-Central.

A couple of problems with this claim.

First, when Stace is talking about a list of questions that “people in his District had,” as typical of Stace, that’s a obfuscation. It isn’t a list that of questions that people had. It’s a list of ten questions that one person came up with, and sent to Stace with his command to ask the questions of Schoenfish:

Just so you can read it a little better, I’ve blown up the mail header for the e-mail of questions…

As I was noting his inexplicable inclusion in a mass e-mail from Nelson earlier this week, Stace Nelson’s witch hunt against Representative Kyle Schoenfish appears to be directly at the request of former Democrat Legislator Frank Kloucek.

The other prolem with what Nelson is shoveling, as recognized by the GOAC committee, is that despite Nelson’s marching orders from Kloucek, there’s one little problem with Nelson trying to carry out his mandate. By all indications, Kyle Schoenfish has nothing to do with the audit.

In fact, when appearing in the media over the past several months, Nelson may have flat out lied when he claimed that Schoenfish was conducting the audits under the supervision of his father, or that he was “one of”‘ the auditors working on the mid-central audit.

Except for Nelson continuously making the claim, and trying to question him at Kloucek’s behest, there’s yet to be any evidence presented to show that Kyle was specifically involved in the audit.

Which makes Nelson’s e-mail tantrum the other day even more understandable.

Because if people start realizing that Nelson’s pressing the attack against Kyle Schoenfish is little more than Stace (at Franks Kloucek’s request) attacking a political rival – they’re going to start to wonder how many of his other wild-eyed claims wither in the light.

