Stace Nelson witch hunt spilling into Argus

This morning’s Argus Leader is repeating much of what we’ve been chronicling lately, with Stace Nelson claiming he has evidence that DCI and the state is not fully investigating the Gear-up program, and the GOAC committee asking for him to show them his evidence:
Rather than relying on the Division of Criminal Investigation or the executive branch, he wants the committee to independently review how more than $1.4 million went missing at a Platte educational cooperative that managed state and federal grants.
And…
“They stand down and it’s a voluntary standing down,” Nelson said. “If the Legislature isn’t allowed to do its job, this sort of corruption is allowed to persist.”
And…
(Referring to the AG’s & DCI’s ongoing investigation) “We’re not going to duplicate their efforts, we are not going to make the taxpayers pay for us to repeat work they’ve already done,” Peters said.
Other members agreed the investigation of the money-funneling scheme is important, but unsourced allegations prevent the committee from advancing to other business.
“They’re consuming a lot of time that I’d like to see spent on getting our work done,” said Rep. Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford.
And…
“He says he has information that people lied to us and I need to know about it,” Peters said. “If he can’t produce that he’s getting in the way of the committee process.”
If you recall the latest, all the committee requested was that Nelson explain what he knows, which has led to his days-long tantrum over e-mail and social media. And a humorous e-mail from the LRC pointing out only he knows what he knows, so they don’t know why he needs staff for it.
In the article, Dana Ferguson does ignore rumors of Nelson’s actual motivation, that Nelson may use his claims of corruption without evidence to launch a bid for Governor.
Even if Nelson can’t produce that which he has claimed he already knows… it will be entertaining political theater.
Tapio needs to distance himself from the buffoonery or kiss his career goodbye.
We’ll see how tough Tapio is……Wasn’t he a Trump supporter? Well I am surprised more Legislators aren’t speaking out one way or the other. Liz May is the only one so far. Biggest political scandal in SD and these Legislators are hiding out. What’s your opinion about Stace Nelson MC? Do you think he is doing the right thing?
I’m just trying to figure out who Tapio thinks should be in jail. Westerhaus who killed himself and his family?
“This is fraud. If I pulled this shenanigan in my business I would end up in jail,” said Sen. Neal Tapio, R-Watertown. “I stand with anyone who dares get to the bottom of this mess.”
Westerhaus ended up dead. He did much worse than steal money. He killed everyone he was supposed to love. Surely his punishment for fraud was not going to be so severe from the AG’s office.
Tapio needs to be more specific in who should be in jail. Phelps, Melmer, Moore, Schopp, Daugaard, Rounds, the entire department of education?
Where is he going with that kind of a statement and why didn’t Fergusen ask him who he thinks should be in jail?
And get to the bottom of this mess? Yes it’s a mess but again he’s very vague.
We have concluded two things from Tapio. He thinks it’s a “mess” and someone should be in “jail”
The who and how have escaped us.
I’ll be curious to see how this hearing goes.
He will have no career. As to the article. If you read it, it seem stace has support in pierre. If he does it’s a handful of people only. He’s a pariah and a joke. It’s all about him. Hard to pick that up in the fake news.
I think it’s more about the Gear-Up Scandal.
It’s not about glory, it’s about the story.
Bull$hit. If it wasn’t about the attention, he wouldn’t be perpetually on tour with the media. Lots of competent legislators don’t run to the press every minute, and manage to get the job done.
He’s very well qualified and competent when it comes to investigating. He made a career out of it being a Marine and NCIS agent.
Regarding Anon 914: Stace is not a joke but needs to joke more. And He is becoming a pariah because he is too angry. He needs to slow down, smile more, and find allies with people like Deb Peters — she is a great legislator and a decent person. He’s rendering himself ineffective because he is paralyzed with anger.
He’s a maverick, more of what we need in Pierre.
the way things are going Stace is going to have to sit at the same table with Lar and Bob at Tallys for breakfast except Stace will have his back to the door and won’t have to always keep an eye out for cops.