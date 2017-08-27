Stace Nelson witch hunt spilling into Argus

This morning’s Argus Leader is repeating much of what we’ve been chronicling lately, with Stace Nelson claiming he has evidence that DCI and the state is not fully investigating the Gear-up program, and the GOAC committee asking for him to show them his evidence:

Rather than relying on the Division of Criminal Investigation or the executive branch, he wants the committee to independently review how more than $1.4 million went missing at a Platte educational cooperative that managed state and federal grants. And… “They stand down and it’s a voluntary standing down,” Nelson said. “If the Legislature isn’t allowed to do its job, this sort of corruption is allowed to persist.” And… (Referring to the AG’s & DCI’s ongoing investigation) “We’re not going to duplicate their efforts, we are not going to make the taxpayers pay for us to repeat work they’ve already done,” Peters said. Other members agreed the investigation of the money-funneling scheme is important, but unsourced allegations prevent the committee from advancing to other business. “They’re consuming a lot of time that I’d like to see spent on getting our work done,” said Rep. Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford. And… “He says he has information that people lied to us and I need to know about it,” Peters said. “If he can’t produce that he’s getting in the way of the committee process.”

Read it here.

If you recall the latest, all the committee requested was that Nelson explain what he knows, which has led to his days-long tantrum over e-mail and social media. And a humorous e-mail from the LRC pointing out only he knows what he knows, so they don’t know why he needs staff for it.

In the article, Dana Ferguson does ignore rumors of Nelson’s actual motivation, that Nelson may use his claims of corruption without evidence to launch a bid for Governor.

Even if Nelson can’t produce that which he has claimed he already knows… it will be entertaining political theater.