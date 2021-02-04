Stalking order issued against former State Sen. and current Ms. South Dakota Lynne DISanto

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom delivered the protection order to DiSanto. Federal law says DiSanto can’t possess or use firearms while the protection order is in place.

DiSanto is also charged in Pennington County Court with making a false domestic violence report against her ex-husband, Mark DiSanto, a former Pennington County commissioner. She plans to or has already pleaded no contest to the charge, online records show. A no contest plea means a defendant is found guilty without admitting it.