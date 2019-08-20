Starting a list of 2020 Candidates, checking it twice.

I’ve had a few requests, and we’re getting to that point in the cycle where people are making their intentions known, so I’ve revived and updated the South Dakota Candidate List for 2020, which you can find in the menu bar, or here.
At least for the moment, I’m going to keep it a little less to rumor, and more to those who have publicly stated their intent to run, or who have filed their paperwork with the appropriate campaign finance entity. If you know of someone I’m unaware of or that I’ve missed, drop me a note here.
Off topic?
Iowa State Fair Poll Results:
• Donald J. Trump: 32,375
• Joe Biden: 8,143
• Pete Buttigieg: 5,892
• Elizabeth Warren: 5,064
• Kamala Harris: 3,700
• Bernie Sanders: 2,675
• Cory Booker: 1,219
• Tulsi Gabbard: 1,153
• Tom Steyer: 1,078
Don’t forget the loon and racist Tapio. He supports President Trump, and everyone knows President Trump is a loon and racist.
At least Tapio would support funding for the border wall to keep some of the loons from illegally coming in.
Tapio doesn’t have a chance. Don’t even include him on this list. His viscous attacks on Lutheran Social Services are hate-filled and bigoted. We are a nation of immigrants and refugees are proven to have less crime than the general population. Tapio just spews his hatred of blacks and Muslims.
We need to accept more refugees, not less. Diversity is our strength. Thank goodness, Dusty Johnson understands. He shows compassion instead of the hatred spewed by President Trump and Tapio.