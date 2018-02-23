State Chamber Annual Meeting Polls attendees for Congress and Governor

The State Chamber of Commerce had their annual meeting today, and a reader in attendance was kind enough for forward me a snapshots of the big political contests in their unscientific plebiscite among attendees.

No specific information as to how many were in attendance, but Dusty Johnson won the congressional contest, and Marty Jackley won the Gubernatorial poll among those voting.

And the campaign rolls on!

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...