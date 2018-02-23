State Chamber Annual Meeting Polls attendees for Congress and Governor

The State Chamber of Commerce had their annual meeting today, and a reader in attendance was kind enough for forward me a snapshots of the big political contests in their unscientific plebiscite among attendees.

No specific information as to how many were in attendance, but Dusty Johnson won the congressional contest, and Marty Jackley won the Gubernatorial poll among those voting.

And the campaign rolls on!

  6. a nony mous

    The only poll that counts is on election day.

    Didn’t the polls say Hillary would be the next president, in a landslide?

  7. KM

    Why would a poll from the Chamber show Tapio has potential? His proposed bills would stop money flowing into companies that employ refugees for cheap labor, the Chamber is not happy about that. In fact, someone from the SF Chamber testified against SB200. I wonder if the Chamber was a reason why the Huron Police Chief was fired for testifying about illegals working for Huron businesses?

    Keep pulling that curtain back, Tapio.

