State Government According to Hubbel: They’re all in on it. Whatever “it” is.

In case buying a domain name and pointing it to my columns about her wasn’t enough, I’ll probably make Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Lora Hubbel mad again when I point out that she’s not exactly inspiring the masses by claiming crazy stuff like this:
Can someone enlighten me? It’s pretty easy to say “They’re all in on it.” But lacking any proof or substance, it’s a lot tougher to describe exactly what “it” is.
When Lora claims Sutton “gets the perks from GOED like any other corrupt establishment politician,” exactly what “perks from GOED” is Hubbel talking about? Did someone get a bag of those little plastic pins from tourism to pass out at an event, and she didn’t?
Exactly. It’s a load of made up crazy talk.
She can’t describe it. She can’t provide proof of it. But it’s happening. And she knows it! And we can expect to hear more of this kind of drivel over the course of a long election. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Lora has had unsubstantiated pronouncements like this, and it’s probably among the mildest.
Two years ago, when State Senator Deb Peters handed Hubbel her hat and beat her in the last election she was in, Lora was all over the media with statements claiming that “8 shotgun deaths emanated from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.”
Was she claiming that a GOED shotgun death squad is roaming the countryside? Well.... Again, a shockingly bizarre claim, but true to form, Lora provided no substantive proof to back it up. I’m not sure what you do with this kind of garbage.
I’ve described it before as a candidate trying to say they’ll “govern by Facebook.” It’s giving the bizarre credence just because someone read a facebook post about it, no matter how ludicrous or unsubstantiated it is.
A quality we would want in our State’s chief executive? Absolutely not.
I am starting to wonder if Lora covers the nail holes at her house and office to make sure no one is spying on her and always checking rooms for surveillance equipment.
What she said in her post is pretty accurate. Ask Marc Westerhuis if he thinks his brother murdered his children and wife.
Provide any evidence it was related to GOED, please.
It’s a shell game. Attorney Steve Sandland has all the documentation. He was personally involved and he much more of an expert than me. Stace Nelson could help you out also. Michael Wyland is another expert in the field of non-profits. He has a wealth of information. Angela Kenneke has reported factual stories, although she could go deeper. There are all kinds of people that know a lot more than me. But, I do believe what they have to say. Lora has piles of information also. Maybe Stace will interview some of these people on his TV show.
Will Lora schedule another “Breaking New” press conference that she has all the facts and evidence linking Billie Sutton, our Governor, Kristi Noem and Marty Jackley all working together in some grand corruption scheme? Probably smoking a couple of Cubans with gin & tonics?
Follow the $$$$$$$$$$$. The students at USD connected the dots with pictures.
Watch out she does carry a gun.
That is indeed scary! With her wild imagination someone innocent could get hurt or killed. That victim could be mistaken for a space alien or secret establishment Ninja.
very funny. Stay on topic.
Actually, given the subject matter involves Lora, unfortunately, that’s completely on topic.
Lora did graduate from Trump University and she has bought his books. She is using her education from that esteemed institution and from a master. Kinda like Ted Cruz’s father involved in the JFK assassination and all the other wild unsubstantiated claims.
I personally witnessed Troy Jones take enough artificial stimulants while at GOED to keep a horse awake for a week. Why isn’t Folgers illegal yet?
Comment of the day!
I think it was ButterNut for which I had a prescription from Rolly.
It would behoove PP to look into the GOED. Its all about Economic Development. What was Northern Beef about? Economic Development. What was Gear up about? Economic Development. What was Knight and Carver about? Didn’t hear about that one? Economic Develoment. What was Howard’s Trump-tower-like hotel about? and it huge wind-blade repair industry that fizzled? A huge waste of taxpayer’s money also coming out of Economic Develpment. What about Heartland Power….you know the Economic Development that Russ Olson is now the CEO of? What about the Deadwood Casino? more failed Economic Development from the GOED. What about the deforesting projects where those who turn forests into crop land in other states can ONLY get their check cashed in SD? Tell me, Pat, all about these if you know so much…
I asked a question. What evidence do you have? What concrete evidence do you have about GOED shotgun assassins, and these alleged “perks” that state politicians get from GOED?
Or is it all just what you read and rant about on facebook?
People aren’t that stupid Pat…..ask Billy Sutten. That was pretty much his speech…….The culture of corruption and cleaning up corruption in SD.
You forgot Ridgefield farms………you can google all this information. There are hundreds of articles.