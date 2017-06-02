State Government According to Hubbel: They’re all in on it. Whatever “it” is.

In case buying a domain name and pointing it to my columns about her wasn’t enough, I’ll probably make Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Lora Hubbel mad again when I point out that she’s not exactly inspiring the masses by claiming crazy stuff like this:

Can someone enlighten me? It’s pretty easy to say “They’re all in on it.” But lacking any proof or substance, it’s a lot tougher to describe exactly what “it” is.

When Lora claims Sutton “gets the perks from GOED like any other corrupt establishment politician,” exactly what “perks from GOED” is Hubbel talking about? Did someone get a bag of those little plastic pins from tourism to pass out at an event, and she didn’t?

Exactly. It’s a load of made up crazy talk.

She can’t describe it. She can’t provide proof of it. But it’s happening. And she knows it! And we can expect to hear more of this kind of drivel over the course of a long election. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Lora has had unsubstantiated pronouncements like this, and it’s probably among the mildest.

Two years ago, when State Senator Deb Peters handed Hubbel her hat and beat her in the last election she was in, Lora was all over the media with statements claiming that “8 shotgun deaths emanated from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.”

Was she claiming that a GOED shotgun death squad is roaming the countryside? Well.... Again, a shockingly bizarre claim, but true to form, Lora provided no substantive proof to back it up. I’m not sure what you do with this kind of garbage.

I’ve described it before as a candidate trying to say they’ll “govern by Facebook.” It’s giving the bizarre credence just because someone read a facebook post about it, no matter how ludicrous or unsubstantiated it is.

A quality we would want in our State’s chief executive? Absolutely not.

