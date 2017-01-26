State House introduces HB 1089 – the Transparency and Accountability Act

Is this the ethics reform bill that South Dakotans had been waiting for when they approved the unconstitutional Initiated Measure 22?

As primed by Representative Larry Rhoden in the House, and Senator Ryan Maher in the Senate, the Transparency and Accountability Act puts more teeth in addressing election wrongdoing, as well as a clear line of responsibility when a report of fraud or misuse of state funds occurs.

HB1089P by Pat Powers on Scribd

What do you think? Is this what South Dakotans were looking for in the first place (but without the whole “paying for politician’s robocalls and postcards with taxpayer dollars” thing?)

