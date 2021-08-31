State House member whose husband ran for AG vowing to remove Ravnsborg from office in social media

This afternoon on the Rapid City Journal’s facebook page, a reader was calling on the State Representatives for Lawrence County to remove Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office as a consequence of traffic violations, including a speeding ticket he received in Pierre earlier this week. One of the violations, failure to maintain in his lane, is considered to be a factor in the death of Joe Boever last fall.

In response, it appeared that State Representative Mary Fitzgerald responded that she was “on it.”

This is interest because of two factors.

First, Fitzgerald is a member of the State House of Representatives, the body which has the sole power of impeachment and would be bringing a measure to send the matter to the State Senate for trial.

Secondly, Fitzgerald’s husband, John Fitzgerald, ran against Ravnsborg for Attorney General at the 2018 State Republican Convention. And, it is possible that he may be up for consideration for appointment should Ravnsborg be removed from office.

There’s a lot in that statement which is a cannon being loaded for bear in the months ahead.

The office of Attorney General is up for election in 2022, and currently, the only announced candidate is former Attorney General Marty Jackley, who ran unsuccessfully for Governor in 2018. Ravnsborg could run for the office, or if the office is vacated, an appointee of the Governor’s may seek to run. However, Jackley is widely anticipated as being formidable in the 2022 AG race regardless of who the opponent may be.

Stay tuned.