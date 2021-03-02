Apparently the State House Speaker wants to put the brakes on the articles of impeachment against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg until the misdemeanor criminal charges have been resolved in court:
Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch will ask his fellow House State Affairs members Wednesday morning to amend a resolution calling for the impeachment of the attorney general for his role and conduct since he killed a pedestrian with his car in Hyde County last fall.
That would mean any impeachment proceedings wouldn’t take place until after the courts determine whether he’s guilty of the three misdemeanors traffic violations.
This could definitely protract this out for a while…
2 thoughts on “State House Speaker wants to wait on Ravnsborg impeachment until misdemeanor criminal case resolved”
Vote down the amendment, vote down the resolution. Then, when and if he’s convicted or pleads, call a special session, vote on articles of impeachment and move forward. Just a completely bungled process so far.
The governor and Mortinsen completely violated Ravnsborgs due process.
Mortinsen is carrying Venhuizen’s water.
The governor wants to appoint the position so she wants Ravnsborg out.
The entire process has become so political.
Gosch is right to pump the brakes. I’m guessing caucus doesn’t want this to be the focus of session either.