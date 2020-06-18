State Legislator Tom Pischke disagreeing with Juneteenth recognition AND Native American Day

The Argus has a story today, and it appear that while Governor Kristi Noem is joining the rest of the country in commemorating the date of the end of slavery, there are those in the Legislature who disagree with the gesture, because “it only celebrates a group of South Dakotans.”

Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed Friday as Juneteenth Day in South Dakota to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

and…

“It is fitting and proper for all South Dakotans to celebrate this milestone toward achieving the American ideal that ‘all men are created equal,'” she wrote in the proclamation.

and…

“This is an American idea,” Nesiba said. “Slavery was an important part of our history, and the end of slavery and what has happened since that period is also an essential part of our history. Juneteenth is that a celebration of a group of people learning that they had been emancipated.”

Rep. Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids, disagreed with Nesiba on Facebook on Wednesday night, saying that Juneteenth becoming a state holiday would divide the state because it celebrates only a group of South Dakotans. He also said he doesn’t believe South Dakota should recognize Native American Day.

“I don’t think we should concentrate on anything that potentially divides us even more,” he wrote on Facebook.