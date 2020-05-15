State Legislator Tom Pischke seeking charity to go party in North Carolina at Republican National Convention

I think 5 or 6 people have sent this to me already. And it’s funny every time I see it.

When State Representative Tom Pischke isn’t busy declaring that Hillary Clinton donating Congressional Candidate Liz May is the TRUE Republican in the Congressional race, he’s doing the on-line equivalent of standing at the entrance of an off ramp with a sign begging for cash.

Representative Pischke has taken to gofundme to beg for money to go to the National Republican Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. And he’s not just asking for the price of a coach seat on the plane – apparently he’s going for first class, and seeking $5000 to go to the GOP National Convention:

There’s just a few problems with Tom putting up a beg button. $5000? I mean, rooms aren’t cheap, but good lord. I’ve gone to two national conventions, and I don’t think I spent half of that much either time. My first convention I spent several days in a car going to NYC with a number of people and we bunked several to a room – but that’s how lifetime memories are made.

Most delegates going to this voluntary convention volunteer to do so fully prepared to pay their own way. Not to mention his attendance isn’t assured. Once you get past your county, it goes to a regional submission, and finally the State GOP’s executive board. So, there’s the issue that he hasn’t actually been chosen yet.

I suppose if Representative Pischke can get other people to pay for him to go to a national political convention, he can certainly do that. But there are plenty of others who are willing to bear the cost themselves.

But, I guess that’s how TRUE Republicans roll..