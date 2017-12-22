State of South Dakota Files Final Brief in United States Supreme Court Tax Fairness Case

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley confirmed today that the State of South Dakota has filed its final Reply Brief in State of South Dakota v. Wayfair, Overstock and Newegg.

“Based upon the significant impact this issue has on every main street business, it remains my hope that our highest Court will let us be heard. We have received extraordinary support from the State Attorneys General, the National Governors Association, educational leaders, and the business community in the national fight to bring tax fairness for our local retailers and to help support main street businesses,” said Jackley.

With the filing of the Reply Brief, it is now up to the United States Supreme Court to decide whether it will hear the case. The Court will likely make this decision in January.

Reply Brief in State of South Dakota v. Wayfair, Overstock and Newegg

-30-

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...