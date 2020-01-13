State of the State Preview – Governor Kristi Noem: “South Dakota is OPEN for Business”
PIERRE, S.D. – On Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem will deliver the annual State of the State Address. Among other topics, Noem will outline why South Dakota is the best state in the country to own and operate a business.
Excerpts from remarks, as prepared for delivery:
“…I grew up with a Dad who dreamed of all four of his kids being able to stay on the family ranch if they wanted to. My vision for South Dakota is the same. We must ensure that every South Dakotan can build their life here and make a good living, so they can provide for their families and maintain our traditions and way of life. This is why I am committed to four pillars of protection for South Dakotans: keeping taxes low, limiting government spending, fighting government intrusion, and keeping government open and honest.
“With a year under our belt, I’m proud to stand before you and say we accomplished a lot in 2019, and we did it all without raising taxes and without spending more than we took in.
“And to all the business prospects we’ve been recruiting, I’d like to make the case here and now about why you should join us in South Dakota:
- Our people – their work ethic and values are second to none.
- There’s no corporate income tax.
- There’s no personal income tax.
- There’s no personal property tax.
- The taxes that we do have to fund state government are stable and predictable.
- Government in South Dakota lives within its means. We balance our budget without accounting gimmicks and tricks.
- We have a AAA credit rating and our state pension plan is fully funded.
- We believe in smart regulation. We roll out the red carpet, not the red tape.
- Our part-time legislature is a true citizen legislature.
- Our outdoor opportunities are second to none.
“I have traveled all across this country and around the world, there is no better place to operate a business and raise a family than in South Dakota.
“For employers and employees alike… South Dakota is THE PLACE to do business. Whether you’ve owned and operated a business for four generations, or you’re looking to start or even relocate your current operation, I want my message to be crystal clear: South Dakota is OPEN for business.”
11. South Dakotans are willing to work for less money than what you would have to pay in surrounding states.
12. South Dakotans really don’t have much in the way of workman’s compensation, so you can hurt them and not have much to worry about as far as repercussions.
13. South Dakota really doesn’t believe in any form of organization or labor protection…..we are the ‘Wild West’ of labor law. (See low pay)
14. South Dakota will bankroll over any smaller government entity that seeks to put some form of environmental control or limitation on your business. In fact, a State Secretary will personally deliver a check to the local government in order to ensure your economic success free of oversight.
15. From an early age we teach our South Dakotans to respect authority, to accept their role in a market driven economy (See low pay), and to be life-long and life-surrendering supplicants (sorry…too big of word).
16. Essentially, whatever you need to start your business, we will make it work for you.
God Bless America….and I am helping to Make America Great Again!
What’s not to like about six (seven? eight?) month winters, rampant racism, chilling effects on civil rights, an extremist legislature, living in a chemical toilet, sacrifice zone, perpetual welfare state and permanent disaster area?