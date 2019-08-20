State officials concerned about hemp opening up a pathway to legalizing pot

From the Argus Leader, State Law enforcement and Health Department Officials are raising the alarm over how the legalization of hemp in South Dakota is simply a gateway to legalizing marijuana in the state, and that there still isn’t any way to reliably tell the difference when testing for illegal drugs in the state:
In February, Public Safety Secretary Craig Price said industrial hemp would stretch law enforcement resources. Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said testing industrial hemp would increase the state’s testing lab’s workload.
Many of those concerns were echoed Monday, with both Price and Malsam-Rysdon showing resistance in legalizing hemp. Price said legalizing hemp would open a pathway to legalizing marijuana and said it would put strain on field officers who wouldn’t be able to field test material to determine if it was hemp or marijuana. He said other states have stopped all prosecution of marijuana cases pending a lab test result.
“I certainly don’t want to do anything that would further increase the threat to our next generation of kids,” Price said. “If you’re so strongly against legalization of marijuana, please consider the impact of legalization of industrial hemp would have on that very issue.”
It’s pretty simple. Until such time that officers on our front lines of the war against drugs can tell the difference between what proponents might call benign hemp and illegal street drugs, the state should proceed cautiously.
They are spot on– what baffles me is how so many Republican legislators are believing this BS that it is about agriculture when all it is really about is getting recreational marijuana legalized.
Do you have any evidence to support this premise? Of the states that use industrial hemp as an agricultural commodity, which of those have legalized recreational?
Government now wants to control our lives…what ever happened to personal responsibility…… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LApyrrDfRDw
Never going to end pot use in SD. That would be like taking your guns. Trying to scare people is no longer working…..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbjHOBJzhb0
Empowering the reservations to lead hemp industry growth makes sense for relations with the tribes.
I downloaded the lengthy list of questions. I plan to seek my own independent answers.I will also listen to public testimony provided the summer study committee. I’m not an advocate of legalizing pot; if law enforcement believes hemp legalization will cause problems with enforcement of state and federal pot laws, than this is a priority for me. I’ll review all the data and decide accordingly when it comes time to vote.
Go find out why ND law enforcement are so much brighter than not only SD law enforcement, but our governor as well. This state needs to retire the dinosaurs who are still trying to parade around their reefer madness propaganda.
What industrial hemp advocates need is a spokesperson and a platform that is simultaneously anti-marijuana. Otherwise, hemp retains the appearance of a gateway crop to a “gateway drug” (Pot).
More specifically, what safeguards and guarantees would industrial hemp advocates support that would solidify the separation from marijuana in terms of legality, production, and use/consumption? If any have been articulated, I must have missed them.
So hemp advocates need to disprove your slippery slope fallacy and fear driven position supported by false information? Your statements make you look really….well, let’s just say that alone should disqualify you to ever lead in any capacity.