State Paid Family Leave to Take Effect on July 1st

PIERRE, S.D. – On July 1, 2020, Paid Family Leave for state employees will take effect. The South Dakota State Legislature passed and Governor Noem signed SB 186 during this past legislative session to put this benefit into effect.

“Strong families are the key to a strong South Dakota,” said Governor Noem. “Paid Family Leave will allow state employees to invest in their families by taking the necessary time to develop stronger bonds with newborn and adopted children. The State of South Dakota is leading the way for family-friendly employers, and strong benefits put South Dakota in a better position to attract top talent to our state.”

Paid Family Leave will provide parents 60% of their normal salary for up to 8 weeks when they welcome a new child through birth or adoption. It can be used in the first 12 months following birth or adoption placement. This benefit does not set a mandate on private businesses or local governments.

For Frequently Asked Questions on South Dakota’s Paid Family Leave benefit, visit BHR.sd.gov.

###