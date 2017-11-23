State Rep. Craig Tieszen Dies;

Gov. Daugaard Requests Flags At Half-Staff

PIERRE, S.D. – State Rep. Craig Tieszen of Rapid City passed away on Nov. 22, 2017, in a drowning accident in the Cook Islands, where Tieszen, 68, was attending a family wedding. The Cook Islands are located in the South Pacific, approximately 3,000 miles south of Hawaii. Tieszen’s brother-in-law, Brent Moline, 61, of Rapid City, also died in the accident.

Tieszen was in his first term representing District 34 in the State House of Representatives, after having served in the State Senate from 2009-16. Prior to his legislative service, Tieszen spent 32 years in law enforcement, retiring as Rapid City Chief of Police.

“Craig Tieszen was a good man and a dedicated public servant, and his loss is very sad,” said Gov. Dennis Daugaard. “Craig Tieszen spent his life serving the public. He was a thoughtful and conscientious legislator, and a leader on criminal justice issues. More importantly, he was a true gentleman who was respected by all who knew him. Linda and I offer our deepest sympathies to the Tieszen and Moline families during this difficult time.”

Gov. Daugaard will order flags to fly at half-staff statewide in honor of Rep. Tieszen on the day of his funeral, which has yet to be determined.

