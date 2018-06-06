State Rep. Dan Kaiser loses hard to Mark Milbrandt in the Brown County Sheriff’s race Posted on June 5, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Brown County Sheriff Mark Milbrandt won with authority in the Brown County Sheriff’s race 61% to 39%. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Surprise, Dan!