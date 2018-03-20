State Rep. David Johnson running for re-election, and ready to battle those that stand against him

State Representative David Johnson of Rapid City is just coming off of a session where he was embroiled in controversy for what by all appearances was a verbal disagreement with State Representative Lynne DiSanto.

But, despite the publicity surrounding the incident, he’s not going gently into the night. And Dave has sent out a financial appeal to his supporters asking for them to assist him with his campaign, pointing out that he’s going to have a primary and his opponents are going to conduct an aggressive campaign to defeat him:

“There are those who oppose my candidacy. They are likely to conduct an aggressive effort to defeat me, including personal attacks on my character. I am more than willing to defend myself and my record. Unfortunately, I believe my campaign will incur unusual advertising and printing expenses to counter actions by this faction and their extreme political agenda.”

Watch for this race to be one of the fiercest in the State as we get closer and closer to June.

Primary season is just starting. keep watching this space for more!

