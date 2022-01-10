State Rep. Dennert abandoning House, running for County Commission instead

In an interesting development today, District 3 State Representative Drew Dennert is switching gears and abandoning the state legislature in the face of what was shaping up be a challenging House primary for him, and instead has filed paperwork to run for the Brown County Commission.

This comes only a few short months after Dennert served as the chief architect of the State House’s plan for Legislative Redistricting, a version of the plan which was almost completely steamrolled over by the State Senate’s plan which was better organized and publicized by its members.

It’s worth mentioning, as Dennert was rumored to be attempting to place his Brown County farm property in his District 3 to no avail, which may have driven the decision to bail out of the legislature.