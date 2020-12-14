State Rep Fred Deutsch touts Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s bill restoring fairness in women sports

I found this interesting on Facebook this morning.

Former School Board member and current State Representative Fred Deutsch took the time to highlight former Presidential Candidate and Current Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard speaking on her measure to preserve Title IX protection for Women’s sports, basing participation on biological sex.

Does that mean that we might see legislation in South Dakota to this end? Could be.

In the past, Governor Noem has expressed her support of preserving Title IX in sports, so there’s no reason to believe it would change 3 years later.