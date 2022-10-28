From the Twitterverse, Republican State Representative Greg Jamison is featured in a commercial in support of Amendment D:
Now is the time to vote YES on Amendment D. pic.twitter.com/GAIvo4vkLo
— South Dakotans Decide Healthcare (@SDDecides) October 27, 2022
10 thoughts on “State Rep. Greg Jamison in commercial favoring Amendment D”
So misguided…..any hopes of being mayor are now dead
Will Kristi attack him as too extreme?
I don’t get your point. Why is mayor dead? He’s probably doing it in order to be mayor. Sioux Falls is solidly behind D.
And what happens when the federal dollars are vastly or completely done and we are left to foot the entire cost?
If they cancel it, No worse off than we are now.
Except for the millions of state dollars lost
He’s a Republican that actually cares about South Dakota. Who’d a thunk?
Huge payout of government money to sanford and avera….more big government
And both institutions laid off a lot of people despite bringing in how many billions.
Medicaid expansion covers adults who don’t want to work. Lazy people don’t deserve my tax dollars.
So disappointing…another Republican who thinks we need bigger government. Btw, Rep, ask people how the VA and Indian health Services are working out for them. It’s the same business model.