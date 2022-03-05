After referring to a drug-addicted Native American woman as a “wrung out whore” on the floor of the House of Representatives, Steve Haugaard is apparently pushing back against Governor Noem’s calls for him to be censured for the remark:
Noem suggested that her Republican primary opponent should face consequences for his remarks.
“I am calling on the Speaker and the House to take a stand against this irresponsible and abusive behavior by formally reprimanding and censuring Mr. Haugaard.”
and..
“Sometimes on the House floor, to get points across, you need to be expressive and really get to the heart of the issue. Too many times we dance around the issues on the House floor.”
Haugaard also pushed back against Noem calling for him to be censured.
“The governor can do whatever she chooses to do,” Haugaard said. “Unfortunately, she has lied about some of the things I’ve done in the past. She has made comments that I’m some sort of a misogynist… That’s just an absolute false statement.”
So, there you go. He was just being expressive when he referred to a woman as a whore.
And it’s a false statement that he’s a misogynist.
As mansplained by Steve.
2 thoughts on “State Rep. Haugaard pushing back against Noem advocacy for his censure over “whore” remark on House Floor”
How are we as a society able to instill respect for others, especially children when disgusting language is used in the very seat of government by a leader? I’d prefer to have someone leading the house and state with an intellect that can rise above insults to women to make a point. Regardless of party affiliation kindness and respect must rule the day.
This was not uttered as an insult.
That this woman was a ‘wrung out whore’ (her words) is not more offensive than the sex trade patronized by many here in SD.
Prostitution is offensive, and those bringing attention to it are .. going against the GRAIN?
Lastly, “As mansplained by Steve” is the kind of comment that comes from a left-wing SJW. Bravo.