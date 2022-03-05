State Rep. Haugaard pushing back against Noem advocacy for his censure over “whore” remark on House Floor

After referring to a drug-addicted Native American woman as a “wrung out whore” on the floor of the House of Representatives, Steve Haugaard is apparently pushing back against Governor Noem’s calls for him to be censured for the remark:

Noem suggested that her Republican primary opponent should face consequences for his remarks.

“I am calling on the Speaker and the House to take a stand against this irresponsible and abusive behavior by formally reprimanding and censuring Mr. Haugaard.”

and..

“Sometimes on the House floor, to get points across, you need to be expressive and really get to the heart of the issue. Too many times we dance around the issues on the House floor.”

Haugaard also pushed back against Noem calling for him to be censured.

“The governor can do whatever she chooses to do,” Haugaard said. “Unfortunately, she has lied about some of the things I’ve done in the past. She has made comments that I’m some sort of a misogynist… That’s just an absolute false statement.”