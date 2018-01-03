State Rep. Lana Greenfield running again for D2 House

I had word yesterday that State Representative Lana Greenfield is getting her petitions ready and will be running for District 2 State House again.

There should be a large contingent of returning Republicans, and Lana is among the first to make it official!  If you’re a Republican and in the hunt for a State Legislative seat, drop me a note here!

