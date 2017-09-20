State Rep. Lynne DiSanto’s employer parts ways with her over meme controversy.

Apparently, the eternally outraged have outraged State Representative Lynne DiSanto’s Real Estate Employer over the meme controversy, as they’ve announced that they’ve parted ways with her tonight over it:
As I noted earlier, it’s not something I would have posted on social media. (The last things I posted were that I bought Shania Twain tickets, a picture of Thune Staffer Ben Ready, and a meme over the unending Garth Brooks posts we’re now being subjected to).
But even moreso in light of this action, if Facebook memes are the things we get outraged about, we’ve apparently run out of real things to be outraged over.
What part about a sitting state legislator endorsing vehicular manslaughter should we not be enraged about?
What part of a warning that people shouldn’t play in traffic should anybody be enraged about?
I think “all lives splatter” is a good title for a bill banning bicycles from the Interstates, and from highways with speed limits greater than 50.
Anne, there is a difference in warning people that they shouldn’t protest in the street where they can be injured versus suggesting that we should “get behind” “all lives splatter” because we disagree with their form of protesting. The actions she endorsed are illegal and will only promote more divisiveness. We are better than that. We must be better than that. As a Christian, would you make a joke about the injuring and murdering of our citizens because you are inconvenienced? I guess if so, you are not a Christian I would associate with.
I agree with Anne. Who cares if liberals get “splattered”? Teach them right!
Classy.
A lawful protest, with necessary permits, is not what is happening around the country. There’s a difference between a lawful protest and the blocking of traffic on major thoroughfares which the police have to be called to clear, especially when the protestors are assaulting people who are just trying to get someplace.
Truly weird that so many people don’t understand the difference.
That being said, I wonder just how many members of AntiFa are in the market as home buyers? As a matter of ideology, communists don’t believe in private property. So why would a Real Estate agency worry about pissing them off?