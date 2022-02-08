State Rep. Mark Willadsen turns in petitions today to run for District 9 State Senate

State Rep. Mark Willadsen turned in petitions today to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office to run for District 9 State Senate. Willadsen had previously announced his intention to run for the seat late last month.

Willadsen, a Republican, has owned and operated the Willadsen Insurance Agency for 39 years, and has a long history of civic service in the Sioux Falls community, including 14 years in the State House of Representatives.

He will be running to replace State Senator Wayne Steinhauer who is retiring from the South Dakota legislature.

Willadsen is a graduate of Leadership Sioux Falls, past president of the Sioux Falls Morning Optimist club, the Southwest Optimist Club, Crime Stoppers, and the Sioux Falls Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors. Willadsen is a past chairman of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Tax Council.