State Rep. Scott Odenbach criticizes Governor’s budget proposal as “Blue State Budget”

State Representative Scott Odenbach, who has been at loggerheads with Governor Kristi Noem this year over calling a special session to impose laws to prevent businesses to require vaccinations, is firing off a salvo at the Governor criticizing her budget proposal as a “Blue State Budget,” and trying to paint Governor Noem as somehow being a liberal:

This might be the first time I’ve ever heard anyone trying to accuse Governor Noem of “big government Socialism.”

Unfortunately, I believe the “use it or lose it” funds from the Federal Government come with a number of constraints, so I don’t know if it’s quite so easy to just give it away, as much as to use it for projects, such as long, long overdue dam repair and other infrastructure needs. And if we can use it for job training and workforce housing, those are actually critical areas of need right now. And I don’t know of anyone who doesn’t think their educators and state employees don’t need an increase about now.

In prior years, much of the windfall would have been squirreled away into the reserve. Here we have an opportunity for a largely federal-paid boost into improving our state’s economy.

Your thoughts?