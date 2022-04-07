State Rep. Scott Odenbach recuses himself from Impeachment vote next week

As impeachment talk heats up in the matter of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, one House member is going to take a pass on voting, due to conflicts over providing the Attorney General counsel in the matter:

Representative Scott Odenbach had assisted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in an initial statement on the accident, and considers himself to have an attorney-client relationship with the Attorney General, and deems it a conflict to vote in judgement on whether impeachment is warranted during the April 12 gathering of the State House.