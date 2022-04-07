State Rep. Scott Odenbach recuses himself from Impeachment vote next week

As impeachment talk heats up in the matter of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, one House member is going to take a pass on voting, due to conflicts over providing the Attorney General counsel in the matter:
Representative Scott Odenbach had assisted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in an initial statement on the accident, and considers himself to have an attorney-client relationship with the Attorney General, and deems it a conflict to vote in judgement on whether impeachment is warranted during the April 12 gathering of the State House.
This is a good move.
We had a city councilman a few years ago get promoted after making city council.
His firm was billing the city upwards of 50k/mo.
He never recused himself from the Bill List votes.
The Mayor’s husband’s company is making over 100k/yr from the city I estimated (I read the contract and did my best).
She recused herself from the vote, but I assume she’s not making him return the checks like Trump.
So I’m glad to see Mr. Odenbach recuse himself from this vote.
Most of the folks I polled in our area believe the AG should not be impeached, and that there was enough mystery surrounding the case (along with motivations of certain unnamed people) to justify voting him back-in.
The big test of how “America First” South Dakota is will be the Whalen/Thune contest.