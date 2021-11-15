State Rep. Steve Haugaard files paperwork to run for Governor

As you read here at SDWC a couple of weeks ago, I don’t see it on the Secretary of State’s website, but former Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard is telling Dakota News Now that he’s announced that he’s done the paperwork to run for Governor:

Former South Dakota Speaker of the House and current State Representative Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls) will run for South Dakota Governor in 2022. Haugaard filed Friday to pursue the office, the same day that Governor Kristi Noem officially announced she would be running for re-election in 2022.

Yeah.. I just don’t see a path forward for him running to the right of Governor Noem.