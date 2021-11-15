As you read here at SDWC a couple of weeks ago, I don’t see it on the Secretary of State’s website, but former Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard is telling Dakota News Now that he’s announced that he’s done the paperwork to run for Governor:
Former South Dakota Speaker of the House and current State Representative Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls) will run for South Dakota Governor in 2022.
Haugaard filed Friday to pursue the office, the same day that Governor Kristi Noem officially announced she would be running for re-election in 2022.
Yeah.. I just don’t see a path forward for him running to the right of Governor Noem.
8 thoughts on “State Rep. Steve Haugaard files paperwork to run for Governor”
GREAT! anyone but Noem; she is an embarrassment to Republicans!
HUH??
He is to the right of her on social issues and who on earth believes Noem is a fiscal conservative? She spends tax dollars on her toys ; TV Studio; fence and plane. Lots of questions about COVID spending–Cammack son anyone? $600k for her family.
Then add in how she won’t disclose her travel , schedule or security, or daughter’s appraisal documents–really, she is forcing subpoenas.
and don’t forget making all of South Dakota a laughing stock—Meth We’re on It
What is her best attach on Haugaard? He was mean to a lobbyist? Yeah Noem loves Lobbyists and their money clearly by her own announcement.
How many times are you going to comment on this post? I think we get the hint you’re not a fan.
People running to the right of Noem, Dusty and Thune are nuts. 75-25 for all three.
WONDERFUL!
I, for one, will NOT be voting for Mr. Haugaard; he’s plainly two-faced.
On the evening of Thursday, November 4th., I attended the Citizens for Liberty meeting in Rapid City; Mr. Haugaard was the featured speaker for the evening.
At least SIX or SEVEN times during his talk, Haugaard adamantly “preached” to those present about the importance of “transparency” in State politics.
Not a few days later, this “false prophet” in Pierre voted to keep the Ravnsborg accident files “secret”… only a coopted phony would behave in such a manner. Such utter B.S.!
Haugaard says one thing and does another.
The Bible is VERY clear about this:
Matthew 7:16-23
King James Version
16 Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles?
17 Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit.
Mr. Haugaard, in my opinion based on his ACTIONS not his words, is a massively inauthentic person WHO has ZERO business being anywhere near politics… much less running for Governor.
Due to luck of birth, I was around Governors, Senators, and Supreme Court Justices since I was a tyke.
I absolutely promise you. Hugaard “doesn’t have it.”
He’s drunk on the smell of his own cork and doesn’t have the moral backbone to honor his own statements within days of making them,
What a crock!
I strongly suggest anyone thinking of supporting him or giving him money look at his stated positions versus his actions and his votes.
Kristi will beat him easily.
Really a bad candidate. Yes, Noem has stepped into her own messes and can’t keep quality staffers more than a few months. But she will throttle Haugaard – he’s arrogant and has zero charisma.