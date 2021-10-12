State Rep. Taffy Howard announcing for Congress… And signs on to letter calling for 2020 election to be de-certified.

It looks like Taffy Howard is having a busy day. First, it looks like she’s done ‘exploring’ her run for congress, considering how ridiculous the exploring was in the first place when she was running the whole time:

State Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, is formally kicking off her campaign for Congress today with a pair of events. The first is this morning in Sioux Falls and the second is this afternoon in the Black Hills. She’ll challenge Congressman Dusty Johnson in the June primary — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) October 12, 2021

And, according to one twitter source, Taffy also just singed on to a letter demanding a do-over for the 2020 election, which demands a forensic audit of the results of all 50 states:

https://t.co/ALC7gTJjdE

Rep. Taffy Howard from South Dakota just signed the letter after we put it out. Thank you Rep. Howard See thread In Florida, only one State House Rep, Anthony Sabatini, signed this letter!!!! — Diane “DefundtheBBC” (@DMB12445) October 12, 2021

“We have come to the conclusion that all 50 states need to be forensically audited. Voter rolls should be scrubbed with a canvass of the voters to ensure future integrity of our elections”

“We call on each state to decertify its electors where is has been shown the elections were certified prematurely and inaccurately”

Yeah.. kind of like trying to make someone un-pregnant after the baby is nearly a year old. It just isn’t a timely effort.