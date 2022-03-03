Tonight, Republican State Representative Tamara St. John, representing District 1, expressed her deep concern with comments by State Representative Steve Haugaard.
Haugaard, representing District 10, was speaking on a bill against medical marijuana where he referred to a woman supposedly addicted using the term “wrung out whore” to describe her:
I spent almost two terms thinking well of him for such concern and care for a young native woman. I doubt I can express how upset I was trying to finish the work I was sent here to do. Disappointed doesn’t describe it.
— Representative Tamara St John (@tamarajstjohn) March 4, 2022
(The second tweet was posted for a while, and appears it was later deleted.)
It’s notable, as St. John is a conservative legislator, and this is a particularly sharp rebuke for the former Speaker.
3 thoughts on “State Rep. Tamara St. John speaks out regarding Haugaard comments”
Kristi Noem seems tough enough to be governor, but St. John’s pearl-clutching doesn’t reflect well on either of them.
Does Tamara need to go to her safe space and have a good cry? Mean Mr. Haugaard repeated the W-word.
How do they think this garbage is going to play among male voters? It’s a good day for Jamie Smith.
I’m a male. It bothers me.
Wow. I am not sure what to say to that. Except to think you are anonymous for a reason. And you aren’t helping Haugaard’s cause. At all.