State Rep. Tamara St. John speaks out regarding Haugaard comments

Tonight, Republican State Representative Tamara St. John, representing District 1, expressed her deep concern with comments by State Representative Steve Haugaard.

Haugaard, representing District 10, was speaking on a bill against medical marijuana where he referred to a woman supposedly addicted using the term “wrung out whore” to describe her:

@Argus_Joe the fact that the Representative told me she is a Native American young woman made it even more personal to me. I reject his apology and rejected his wish to speak to me about it. — Representative Tamara St John (@tamarajstjohn) March 4, 2022

I spent almost two terms thinking well of him for such concern and care for a young native woman. I doubt I can express how upset I was trying to finish the work I was sent here to do. Disappointed doesn’t describe it. — Representative Tamara St John (@tamarajstjohn) March 4, 2022

(The second tweet was posted for a while, and appears it was later deleted.)



It’s notable, as St. John is a conservative legislator, and this is a particularly sharp rebuke for the former Speaker.