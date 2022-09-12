From Twitter:
I had a great weekend visiting with my neighbors and collecting food for #feedingsouthdakota. #rehfeldtforhouse #hungeractionmonth pic.twitter.com/R0XZr1fVFb
— Taylor Rehfeldt (@TaylorRehfeldt) September 11, 2022
5 thoughts on “State Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt going door to door for hunger as part of her outreach”
It is too bad she doesn’t vote for the people of South Dakota . Her Citizens for Liberty Conservative Score is 33.3%. She is just another TransDemo, voting like a Democrat but registered as a republican.
@SD Senior, yet another skewed scorecard..sad you don’t recognize how effective Rep. Rehfeldt is in Pierre.
Her score from a group that spends their time promoting Jamie Smith is low? That’s up that’s a badge of honor for real Republicans.
What a great idea!! Thank you for thinking of others even as you campaign, Taylor!
Great job Taylor! You’ll have our votes!