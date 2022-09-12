State Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt going door to door for hunger as part of her outreach

5 thoughts on “State Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt going door to door for hunger as part of her outreach”

  1. It is too bad she doesn’t vote for the people of South Dakota . Her Citizens for Liberty Conservative Score is 33.3%. She is just another TransDemo, voting like a Democrat but registered as a republican.

    2. Her score from a group that spends their time promoting Jamie Smith is low? That’s up that’s a badge of honor for real Republicans.

