State Rep. @TaylorRehfeldt selected for Toll Fellowship by Council of State Governments

Republican State Representative Taylor Rehfeldt was among 48 State Legislators from across the country to be selected to receive the Henry Toll Fellowship for 2022:

I’m excited to be 1 of 48 selected for the Henry Toll Fellowship. I’m looking forward to dedicating 5 days to learning and listening so I can be a better leader for my district and state. The journey begins on Friday! #growth #leadership #rehfeldtforhouse #sdlegislature@CSGovts https://t.co/Aa0Y8tv8D8 — Taylor Rehfeldt (@TaylorRehfeldt) August 23, 2022

According to the program, “The Toll Fellowship, named for CSG founder Henry Wolcott Toll, is one of the nation’s premier leadership development programs for state government officials. Each year, the Toll Fellowship brings 48 of the nation’s top officials from all three branches of state government to Lexington, Ky., for an intensive five-day, “leadership boot camp.” The program’s sessions are designed to stimulate personal assessment and growth, while providing priceless networking and relationship-building opportunities.”

Congratulations to Representative Rehfeldt!