State Rep. Tom Holmes endorses Cynthia Mickelson in Sioux Falls School Board Race

State Representative Tom Holmes, a retired long-time educator in the Sioux Falls School District has a letter to the editor in the Argus Leader (and on-line) endorsing Cynthia Mickelson in the Sioux Falls School Board race:

As a retired teacher and parent of a public school graduate, I can’t think of a better candidate to serve the students, teachers, employees and taxpayers of the Sioux Falls Public School System on the school board than Cynthia Mickelson.

and..

Teaching social studies at Washington and Roosevelt High Schools for 40 years brought students from all different backgrounds into my classroom. Each and every one of them deserved and received the best education and opportunities I could provide them. After retiring from teaching, I continue to advocate for children by substitute teaching and through my work in the legislature.