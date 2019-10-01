State Rep. Zikmund to run for D14 State Senate in 2020

Just got off the phone, and while it had been rumored for some time, it sounds like State Representative Larry Zikmund is IN as a candidate for the State Senate seat in his District (D14) being vacated by State Senator Deb Soholt.

Soholt is precluded from running for the State Senate as a result of term limits, leaving the GOP in need of a candidate.

The only down side of Zikmund jumping chambers is that it represents that the GOP will need to recruit 2 candidates for the House, with Democrat State Representative Erin Healy occupying the other seat. Word is that it won’t be for a lack of interest, with people starting to bring up that they have an interest.

Only 3 months (and one day) until political candidate petitions can start circulating. Get ready for a wild ride!

  1. Eastside Voter

    Zikmund will be the most experienced candidate. Expect Rep. Healy will run against him, but who knows?

    Won’t be surprised if Senator Soholt runs for the house & wins. She’s very popular w/ D14 voters.

