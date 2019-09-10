State Representative Chris Johnson starts new podcast “Amplify Rapid City”

A South Dakota politico has joined the state’s social media scene. But it’s not what you might think.



Listen to “EPISODE #7 “TALK ABOUT A NEW ARENA!!” A visit with Craig Baltzer” on Spreaker.

State Representative Chris Johnson of Rapid City has taken up a new hobby that isn’t typical for many of his colleagues. At the same time he’s serving the citizens of District 32 in the South Dakota House of Representatives, he’s launching his brand new podcast “Amplify Rapid City” featuring the highlights of the city he represents.

You can listen to the new show from Rep. Johnson, where he’s created a home on the Internet to profile “news and information highlighting every angle of Rapid City.” At the website, podcasts feature topics such as Rapid City’s Main Street Square, brewing in the city, and the quality of life in the Rapid City area.

And while podcasts are mainly for listening, the website comes complete with blogposts discussing issues such as the community discussion over the new $130 Million arena proposal, and how Rapid City is a top tourism destination. It also features local photography and scenery.

Check out Chris’ podcasts and website today at https://amplifyrapidcity.com, and stop at Chris’ facebook page here to like his page and share your thoughts.