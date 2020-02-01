State Representative Fred Deutsch receiving death threats over House Bill 1057

State Representative Fred Deutsch is on Facebook this morning thanking the Codington County Sheriff’s office and the extra security they’re providing him and his family over someone posting his home address on twitter and encouraging people to go to his house and “kill him.”

(From personal Facebook page of State Representative Fred Deutsch, 2/1/20. Reproduced with permission)

Local and State Law enforcement are very aware of the threat, and in speaking with Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, it’s noted that by nature of the communication (a threat being made electronically), it could rise to the level of being a federal crime.

Obviously, the person making the threat isn’t that smart, not knowing the difference between a Congressman and State Representative.

People can debate an issue, and even disagree strongly. But when disagreement rises to the level of inciting violence against others, they should be prepared to bear the full consequences for their actions.