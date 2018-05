State Senator Bob Ewing asked me to post the following invite:

Please join Senator Bob Ewing and Sherry at the Sunshine Saloon in Spearfish to host a meet and greet on Friday Evening (05-11-2018) from 5:00pm till 7:00pm for Secretary of State Shantel Krebs who is running for US House of Representatives.

Appetizers and cash bar will be offered.

Donations to Shantel’s campaign will be appreciated.

