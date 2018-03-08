State Sen. Lance Russell endorsed by State Sen. Stace Nelson for Attorney General.

Speaking of endorsements…

In the race for Attorney General, State Senator Lance Russell today picked up the endorsement of his somewhat controversial fellow State Senator Stace Nelson.

On the Republican side of the aisle, Russell will face Jason Ravnsborg, who has announced the endorsement of many of South Dakota’s County Sheriffs, Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald (who has been endorsed by Whitewood Councilman Jerry Davidson), and Deputy Attorney General Charles McGuigan.

The Republican candidate for the office will be chosen at the Republican State Convention to be held in Pierre this coming June.

