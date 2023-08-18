State Senator Castleberry Announces Resignation, Noem Seeks Public Input on Replacement

PIERRE, S.D. – Senator Jessica Castleberry announced that she will resign her seat in the State Senate. Castleberry has represented District 35 in the State Senate since 2020. Upon Castleberry’s resignation, Governor Kristi Noem requested public input on filling the District 35 vacancy.

Those wishing to be considered for the Senate vacancy, or to offer nominations, should email Ben Koisti at [email protected]. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, resume, cover letter, and letters of recommendation. All nomination materials must be submitted by September 18th.

